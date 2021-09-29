Library introduces monthly subscription service for teens

News Release 

The Santa Clarita Public Library has made available a new service, “Bound to be Good” subscription boxes, ready for teenagers to use and take home. 

Each month, library staff will curate a box for teen library cardholders. These boxes will include one book relevant to teen interests, along with one fun craft, a snack and other possible giveaways.  

Occasionally, staff will leave books without library barcodes for teens to keep at home. 

In order to use this service, teens must register each month at the library branch of their choosing, and registration opens 20 days prior to pickup day – the last Tuesday of each month.  

For more information, contact Senior Librarian Zoraida Martinez at [email protected]

