The following students have been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Nicholas Moore, of Stevenson Ranch, senior, College of Science and Engineering.

Megan Meacham, of Valencia, senior, College of Science and Engineering.

Tanay Suryavanshi, of Valencia, senior, School of Nursing.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.