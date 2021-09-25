Richard Myers| An Option for Haiti?

The Haitian invasion of our border seems impossible to resolve without some rethinking on our part.

Of course, we cannot just welcome everyone, and on the other hand we should be as humane as possible.

Perhaps it is naive of me, but I believe disasters such as the Haitian experience should be viewed as a global problem and that we should call upon the able nations of the world to help.

If each able nation would agree to accept a number (to be determined) of Haitians, we, the United States, could fly them to those countries, not back to Haiti.

Perhaps this is something our diplomats are working on.

If not, they should.

Richard Myers

Valencia