SOFA announces chapter president

The Society for Financial Awareness recently announced Lindahl Lucas would be chapter president representing Los Angeles County.

Lucas is CEO and Founder of Davinci Wealth Management Inc.

SOFA is a nationwide nonprofit organization with the mission to end financial illiteracy across America, one community at a time.

The organization is comprised of various working financial professionals who volunteer a pro-bono service to their communities by conducting free financial, educational workshops and seminars to companies, churches and other organizations.

SOFA workshops are designed to educate, inspire and empower individuals to take better control of their financial lives.

For more information about SOFA, visit sofausa.org, or to contact Lindahl Lucas call 310-994-1596, ext. 369, or email [email protected].