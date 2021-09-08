Soroptimists to present ‘Bras for a Cause’ Oct. 23

News release

The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia are scheduled Oct. 23 to present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause.” The event, titled “Wanderlust,” will support National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Now in its 18th year, the fundraiser features hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Keeping with the theme “Wanderlust,” the bras and their accompanying live baskets will represent different countries from around the world. Silent auction baskets will also be available.

The event is scheduled to be held Oct. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. While it is sold out, interested parties may contact the Soroptimists to be put on a waiting list. The group is also is still accepting donations for the auctions, and advertising opportunities are also still available.

This year’s proceeds benefit local programs and services that assist women and girls in the community, including the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer patients. “Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised upwards of $295,000 since its inception.

More information on the event and Soroptimist International of Valencia may be found at sivalencia.org or by emailing [email protected] Soroptimist International of Valencia is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of women volunteers helping women and girls in Santa Clarita since 1974.