Stephen Smith | Awakening in America

“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the Continent, a part of the main…. Any man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind. Any therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” –

— John Donne

It is right and proper to mourn our losses and celebrate the heroes, many of whom are still suffering and dying from the destruction of the sacrificial and sacred altar known as the Twin Towers.

There was no ram caught in the thicket and no Angel stayed the hand of Abraham. The Towers fell, the Pentagon was attacked, and the rallying cry heard from Flight 93, “Let’s roll,” inspired millions. The world became a different place. For a time, our country came together, the world shared in our losses and participated in our retribution.

In the intervening years, a great darkness has spread across our land. Educators, leftist politicians who dominate all levels of government, the press, some religions, and big tech have encouraged and taught self-loathing, and division across our native land. No longer are our founding ideals and civics being taught.

In fact, they are being ridiculed. The shining beacon on the hill now resembles Atlanta burning. Terrorists are being armed and citizens who do not vaccinate are being called murderers by our president. We live in opposite worlds.

Tyrants are now in charge and seek to maintain power by a false promise of equity. History is clear, we are on a tragic path. We no longer function as a constitutional republic.

They control the executive, legislative, judicial, education and the fourth estate. Our friends no longer trust us, and our enemies no longer fear us. Economic policies are leaving our rising generation with crushing debt.

Welcome to the third world. China, the world’s largest polluter, racist and expansion-driven state in the world soon will reign supreme.

The politicization of COVID-19 has become the most popular excuse to crush the will and dreams of the American people. I first read “1984” in the 1960s and embraced it as a guide to better understand the path America was on.

“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever.” ― George Orwell, “1984.”

Our Jan. 6 political prisoners suffer for our sins, they have not been charged, many held in solitary confinement and their attorneys have vanished. They have had their civil rights taken away for very ill-advised trespassing encouraged by government infiltrators. They have not been charged with sedition. It is as if they are all waiting their turn in Room 101 to experience their personal “Worst thing in the world.” By questioning the election, they were found, without a trial, guilty of thought crimes. The sentence, before being erased from human memory, they must learn to love Big Brother.

“We the People” have failed to elect representatives who support the idea that is America. We have tolerated the corruption of our schools, press, big tech, and our elected officials.

Too many good people do not understand the path we have put ourselves on.

The time has come to fight back and thank goodness, for one, the everyday, middle-class parents have been awakened to what’s really going on in our schools. The fight must be engaged by all who value freedom and the benefits it provides such as a free market economy, freedom of the press, freedom of education, and the free practice of religion. These are all under assault by our elected tyrants.

We must take back our promised right of self-governance.

Arm yourself with knowledge.

“Society is produced by our wants, and government by wickedness; the former promotes our happiness positively by uniting our affections, the latter negatively by restraining our vices. The one encourages intercourse, the other creates distinctions. The first is a patron, the last a punisher.”― Thomas Paine, “Common Sense.”

Doing nothing is not acceptable.

Study Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” The enemies of freedom in America can quote the book chapter and verse. Our founders considered themselves radicals. Freedom and self-government were something very new. We must put the current ruling elite on defense and start electing constitutional patriots. When we do, those who do not protect and defend the Constitution need to be reserving a spot in the unemployment lines. Support “Right to Work” policies.

Some examples from “Rules for Radicals”:

• “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.

• “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

• “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.”

This is a call to action. Do not let this moment go unheeded. No one can do it for you.

