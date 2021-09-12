Susann Rizzo | Fire Hazard Lessons Learned?

The following is a copy of a letter sent to the board of the SCV Water Agency:

One would think the lessons of building in high-fire-hazard zones would be learned. So, why is the SCV Water Agency supporting development in Spring Canyon, a high-fire-hazard zone? Why is the agency helping the developers by assisting in setting up a Mello-Roos district for the Spring Canyon project? Also, why is the water agency supporting developers in the first place?

In addition, this development would hinder, or make virtually unusable, a wildlife corridor linkage to the Santa Clara River. Please, reject this.

Susann Rizzo

Valencia