Valencia industrial building sold for $5.25 million

The Class A industrial building, located at 28343 Kelly Johnson Parkway, is in the Rye Canyon Business Park. Courtesy
Beitler Commercial Realty Services announced the sale of a Valencia industrial facility for $5.25 million.

Ron Kassan, executive vice president, and Art Minassian, vice president, of Beitler Commercial Realty Services represented the buyer, Advanced Cable Solutions, which is set to occupy the building as an owner-user.

The free-standing, Class A industrial building, located at 28343 Kelly Johnson Parkway, is 19,474 square feet and sits on approximately 5.5 acres of land in the Rye Canyon Business Park. The excess land presents an additional development opportunity should the business need to expand.

There were more than 16 purchase offers on this building, most of them significantly higher than the asking price, according to Beitler.

