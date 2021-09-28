VIA postpones CEO Forum

The Valley Industry Association announced its annual CEO Forum event would be postponed due to COVID-19.

“The event really must be done in person, and there is still some hesitation on the part of business leaders due to the rising cases of COVID in L.A. County,” said Kathy Norris, president and CEO of VIA, noting that VIA recently sent out a survey to assess the business community’s feelings and concerns about in-person meetings.

The 2021 CEO Forum was set to discuss pressing issues for business, including the search for qualified employee candidates, growth and outreach during turbulent times, and diversity, equity and inclusion, with opening remarks by Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita.

VIA expects to reschedule the forum early in 2022, Norris said.

Other regularly scheduled in-person events, such as the VIA BASH scheduled in November, are set to continue as the association monitors the situation.

For more information, visit via.org or 661-294-8088.