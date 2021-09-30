West Ranch girls’ volleyball beats Saugus in five sets

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The West Ranch Wildcats won their 10th girls volleyball match in a row, remaining undefeated, against the Saugus Centurions (5-3) on Tuesday, beating the Centurions in five sets (25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10).

The Wildcats had to battle back from the first set, winning 25-23 off a kill by McKenna Edwards. Edwards would finish the match with 22 assists, six kills and two aces. The Wildcats and the Centurions would battle back and forth, each winning sets one by one.

The Wildcats would end up prevailing in the final set, jumping out to an 11-4 lead, but the Centurions would roar back to a 13-10 game before the Wildcats closed out the set 15-10.

The Wildcats moved to 10-0 on the season and were led by Kennedy Osunsanmi, Kelsey Schauble, Victoria Davis and Kaitlyn Jizmejian. Osunsanmi finished the match with a team-high 15 kills and three assisted blocks. Schauble finished with 18 assists and five digs. Davis finished with six kills and Jizmejian led the team with 13 digs. Overall, the Wildcats finished with 38 kills, 20 blocks, 34 assists and 31 digs.

— Wildcats statistician James Edwards contributed to this report.