Brian Richards | ‘Very Fine People’

On of the many lies the left continues to spout is that President Donald Trump said white supremacists and Nazis were “very fine people.” In their ongoing efforts to divide the nation, they continue to spew this horrible lie despite the actual transcript being so widely available. Just today it was said again on one of the fake news outlets so popular with leftists. Their audience is apparently immune from facts and worse, refuse to call out their favored news media outlets even when they know of their lies.

So, in the interest of the truth, below is the actual transcript from the press conference:

Trump: “Excuse me, excuse me. They didn’t put themselves — and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides. You had people in that group. Excuse me, excuse me. I saw the same pictures as you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

One question later Trump said the following:

“OK, good. Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner. Now, are we going to take down his statue? So you know what, it’s fine. You’re changing history. You’re changing culture. And you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally. But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. Now, in the other group also, you had some fine people. But you also had troublemakers, and you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets, and with the baseball bats. You had a lot of bad people in the other group.”

So remember, when Trump said fake news was the enemy of the people, he was correct. They even lie about that quote by claiming Trump said the press was the enemy of the people. But like all leftists today, they never miss a chance to split the country into as many sections as possible. They do this because if we weren’t at each other’s throats, we might actually start to pay attention to how poorly government is run and how Big Tech, the media and academia profit from this lack of attention. Last Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Roy Blunt was on and the first question that was asked was about something Trump said. Not the southern border, inflation, empty shelves, or the president’s cratering approval rating, but about something the former president said that virtually nobody had heard about. This is what passes as informative news to the left today.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch