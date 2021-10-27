Cameron Smyth | Celebrate the Grand Opening of the New Canyon Country Community Center

The time has finally come to open the doors and welcome Santa Clarita residents to the brand-new, state-of-the-art Canyon Country Community Center. Under construction for the past two and a half years, the new Canyon Country Community Center is located on the northeast corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway and will replace the current facility on Flying Tiger Drive.

What was once the site of large billboards and buildings surrounding a vacant lot – full of overgrown trees, shrubs and rocks – now boasts a 25,000-square-foot community center, as well as an outdoor event space, playground and so much more. I want to invite you and your family to join the city of Santa Clarita and celebrate the grand opening of the Canyon Country Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The day will begin with an official ribbon cutting performed by the City Council and dignitaries at 10 a.m., followed by a morning of fun and activities that you won’t want to miss. In addition to the opportunity to see a number of public art pieces for the first time, including the Communitree and mosaic wall, you will be able to experience just about everything the new community center has to offer.

Once the ribbon is cut, walk through the front doors and get a glimpse of the activities and programs that will soon be offered at the new Canyon Country Community Center. Teens and adults can try their hand at screen printing and create a one-of-a-kind keepsake – while supplies last. Young kids will be able to take home a craft kit to assemble with their parents.

Twelve people at a time will be able to enter the fitness room for a POUND Fitness activity, which unleashes your inner rockstar with a cardio workout inspired by playing the drums. Just across the hallway, step into the gymnasium to shoot some hoops and complete a parkour-inspired obstacle course. Guests are also invited to see the Grand Room – the main interior event space at the Canyon Country Community Center – which will provide a sneak peek of the setup for the annual State of the City event the following week.

As you make your way through the back doors out onto the terrace, where you will be able to visit with a number of city departments and community partners to learn more about the Community Center, as well as recreational and enrichment opportunities throughout Santa Clarita. Find out how to sign up your child for an upcoming youth sports league, get details on public skate sessions at The Cube, learn about the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita and more!

Continue through the information station, and you will immediately see the beautiful mosaic wall, which is just one of the public art pieces at the Canyon Country Community Center. To the right – at the outdoor basketball court – see if you can hit the bullseye at our pop-up archery range.

Turn left, and you will find the city’s events team playing a number of lawn games on the grass, as well as the Youth and Adult Sports staff set up for fun with SNAG Golf, which helps introduce the sport to new players. You can also make your way toward the outdoor event space to sit on the grass and listen to music while your kids have a blast on the new playground.

You could spend hours discovering everything there is to do at the Canyon Country Community Center. Please take time to visit santa-clarita.com/CCCC and look through SEASONS Magazine at santa-clarita.com/seasons to find more information on upcoming programming and events at the new facility.

I hope to see you at the grand opening!

Councilman Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].