Dunn powers 5 TD’s in Hart win over Canyon

By Justin Powell

For The Signal

If you asked Hart running back Donovan Dunn if he woke up Friday morning expecting to accomplish the rare feat of scoring five touchdowns as he led Hart High to a 37-6 win over rival Canyon High at Harry Welch Stadium, his answer would be straightforward:

“No, I did not, uh, it was shocking to me,” Dunn said, smiling from ear to ear after the Friday night win. “I scored five touchdowns, and I thank the O-line for that. The O-line played great.”

It wasn’t the scoring of five touchdowns that was so rare and special, but the distance covered on the scoring plays.

Or lack thereof.

Dunn scored five rushing touchdowns that totaled 9 yards. He helped the Indians go a perfect 5-for-5 in goal-to-go situations on the night, starting with two 3-yard runs, and finishing with three straight 1-yard dives.

It was all Hart (3-6) from beginning to end, controlling the play in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and controlling the outcome of the game.

“The defense has been lockdown the whole season, D-line’s been phenomenal — Cole Spivey, Charlie Thurman, just phenomenal,” said Dunn. “Man, we couldn’t do it without them.”

That Hart defensive line punished Canyon (2-6) all night.

Canyon’s first play from scrimmage: a false start. Their second attempt at first down: a fumble. From there, it didn’t get any better for the home team, suffering their fifth straight loss.

Hart routinely capitalized on the Cowboys’ mistakes, converting four Canyon turnovers into 23 points.

The Cowboys achieved some success on offense in the fourth quarter, following Dunn’s fifth touchdown of the game and with the score at 37-0.

Canyon quarterback Landon Naasz completed four passes in a row, including a 20-yarder to JJ Fechtelkotter down the left sideline for a touchdown.

Canyon’s first points of the night would be the game’s last, finishing at 37-6.

The victory marks the Indians’ first time with consecutive wins on the season, heading into their final regular season game next week against West Ranch.

“I think we’ve probably improved the most along the O-line,” said Dunn. “Our run game has improved a lot … the O-line needed work and they did the work, and hopefully we win next week.”