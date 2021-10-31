Judy Whitmire | Thanks to a Great Teacher

Thank you, Jody Liss Monteleone, for your letter appearing in the Signal on Friday, Oct. 22 , honoring Chris Mansfield. It brought many memories to me and my daughter Christa Whitmire Kish who was a student in Mr. Mansfield’s classes of algebra/trigonometry and calculus at Hart High School. Chris was very encouraging and supportive.

So what is Christa doing today? She is teaching accelerated eighth-grade math for a school district in Southern California. Thank you so much, Chris!

Judy Whitmire

Santa Clarita