Judy Whitmire | Thanks to a Great Teacher

Thank you, Jody Liss Monteleone, for your letter appearing in the Signal on Friday, Oct. 22 , honoring Chris Mansfield. It brought many memories to me and my daughter Christa Whitmire Kish who was a student in Mr. Mansfield’s classes of algebra/trigonometry and calculus at Hart High School. Chris was very encouraging and supportive. 

So what is Christa doing today? She is teaching accelerated eighth-grade math for a school district in Southern California. Thank you so much, Chris!

Judy Whitmire
Santa Clarita

