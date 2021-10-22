Metro kicks off I-5 construction project with community kick-off

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News Release  

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Metro, is scheduled to host an online meeting via Zoom on Wednesday to introduce the I-5 North County Enhancement Project.  

Santa Clarita Valley residents can join the meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Metro will introduce its project management staff, project contractor OHLA and present details of upcoming construction along the Interstate 5 freeway between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic.   

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions to management staff and listen in for a project overview.   

Metro is scheduled to host the community kick-off Zoom meeting for its I-5 North County Enhancement Project on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To access the Zoom meeting, residents can join online at https://zoom.us/j/92983696336, or join the webinar with I.D. 929 8369 6336, and lastly, residents can call in at 669.900.9128 to speak during the meeting. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS