Metro kicks off I-5 construction project with community kick-off

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or Metro, is scheduled to host an online meeting via Zoom on Wednesday to introduce the I-5 North County Enhancement Project.

Santa Clarita Valley residents can join the meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Metro will introduce its project management staff, project contractor OHLA and present details of upcoming construction along the Interstate 5 freeway between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions to management staff and listen in for a project overview.

Metro is scheduled to host the community kick-off Zoom meeting for its I-5 North County Enhancement Project on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. To access the Zoom meeting, residents can join online at https://zoom.us/j/92983696336, or join the webinar with I.D. 929 8369 6336, and lastly, residents can call in at 669.900.9128 to speak during the meeting.