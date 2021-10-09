Our View | No, YOU Move

By The Signal

Editorial Board

On Thursday, Merrick Garland, attorney general of the United States, sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Investigation ordering the agency to investigate moms going to school board meetings and voicing their opinions as possible domestic terrorists.

Yes, moms.

Last week, Terry McAuliffe, former Democratic governor of Virgina, running for governor again, said parents don’t have a right to tell their school board what to teach their children.

Parents are angry. They are angry over a myriad of reasons: Schools requiring kids to wear masks, mandated vaccinations, teaching of Critical Race Theory, teaching sex education to small kids, gender self-identification, transgender boys competing in girls’ sports, classic books being banned and the indoctrination of their kids in beliefs they don’t agree with.

It doesn’t matter whether you agree and are for some or all or none of these things or not.

The point is:

As a parent…

As a voter…

You have a right to be heard, to have a say in what your kids are being taught. That doesn’t make you a terrorist. These are your kids. They are not the government’s kids.

But you must make your points and discuss your concerns peacefully and in an orderly manner. Parents have every right to show up and speak out but NOT to cause harm to anyone, not threaten board members and not to be disorderly. We understand these are your kids, we understand you’re upset and angry, but you must conduct yourselves in a civil way.

If you see things you don’t agree with, say so. Stand up for what you believe and for your kids.

Does Mr. Garland really think these moms are terrorists?

No.

Does he really think the school board members are under any threat?

No.

The Justice department is being weaponized against American citizens who don’t agree with the administration. These are parents who love their kids, not terrorists. They’re moms and dads who want what’s best for their kids. What they are trying to accomplish is to intimidate the parents into being silent.

To eliminate their right of free speech, their right of assembly, to just accept what the administration and the progressives are doing and saying, and force them to toe the line without any right to comment or disagree. They are trying to intimidate the moms into being silent.

If they are successful with this… What will be next?

Mark Twain said it best:

“Each of you, for himself or herself, by himself or herself, and on his or her own responsibility, must speak. It is a solemn and weighty responsibility and not lightly to be flung aside at the bullying of pulpit, press, government or politician. Each must decide for himself or herself alone what is right and what is wrong, which course is patriotic, and which isn’t. You cannot shirk this and be a man, to decide it against your convictions is to be an unqualified and inexcusable traitor. It is traitorous both against yourself and your country.

“Let men label you as they may, if you alone of all the nation decide one way, and that way be the right way by your convictions of the right, you have done your duty by yourself and by your country, hold up your head for you have nothing to be ashamed of.

“It doesn’t matter what the press says. It doesn’t matter what the politicians or the mobs say. It doesn’t matter if the whole country decides that something wrong is something right. Republics are founded on one principle above all else: The right to stand up for what we believe in, no matter the odds or consequences.

“When the mob and the press and the whole world tell you to move, your job is to plant yourself like a tree beside the river of truth and tell the whole world:

“No, you move.”