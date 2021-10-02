Patricia Suzanne | It’s Your Right: Question ‘The Science’

I’ve had a lot of vaccines in the past. Tetanus, measles, polio, tuberculosis, flu, etc., and none of these ever required me to wear a face mask, stay away from other humans, stop shouting or singing, or continually test for latent germs in my nose and throat. None of the vaccination proponents ever had to bribe me with doughnuts, beer, weed or lottery tickets.

I was never judged if I didn’t take a shot, never suffered discrimination in travel, dining, parties or services of any kind. I never experienced personal arguments or job loss over taking or rejecting a shot. Neither do I recall vaccination status being wielded as a political, social or cultural weapon. But today, you are quickly labeled as ignorant, selfish, even dangerous by the shrill and self-righteous.

Professional basketball player Jonathan Isaac recently addressed this issue. “I’ve had COVID,” he said, further stating that he has antibodies and that his age group and fitness level afford him protection. Taking the vaccine “opens me up to the possibility of having an adverse reaction.” Science and common sense from an NBA player. Thank you!

Feeling unfairly maligned in the press, Isaac continued, “I’m not anti-vax. I’m not anti-medicine. I’m not anti-science. I didn’t come to my current vaccination status by studying Black history or watching Donald Trump press conferences. I believe it is your God-given right to decide if taking the vaccine is right for you.”

Will Isaac lose his job? Doubtful. In the meantime, nurses, teachers, Border Patrol agents and thousands of other healthy Americans are being fired for refusing the jab. And the Centers for Disease Control is now pushing vaccines on 12-year-olds, even though mid- and long-term adverse effects of these mRNA substances are UNKNOWN.

Many experts report that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a passive surveillance data collection scheme managed by the CDC and FDA, has historically captured only 1% of actual vaccine/inoculation adverse events.

By mid-September 2021, reported deaths following COVID-19 inoculations were listed at 15,386 (https://vaersanalysis.info/). If you believe the above-stated percentage, then the number of deaths could actually be 1.5 million – three times the number of deaths attributed to the disease itself. The data for permanent disabilities shows on VAERS as 20,789 – bad enough, but could it actually be over 2 million?

If you were inoculated, were you handed a leaflet about vaccine side effects and risks? Did it show a list of ingredients in the mRNA vial? Many “injectees” are simply being given a CDC card with the batch/vial number, location and date written on it; no further information.

On their websites, vaccine manufacturers urge recipients to “tell the vaccination provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you have any allergies.” Did YOUR needle-wielder ask you about that? If you are allergic to any of the syringe ingredients, the CDC says you should NOT be vaccinated.

Dr. Judy Mikovits, co-author of “Ending Plague: A Scholar’s Obligation in an Age of Corruption,” holds a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology and has had a decades-long career in immunology, virology, autoimmune diseases and cancer. A controversial figure, she is not afraid to share her opinions.

“So now you’re going to inject an agent into every cell in the body,” said Mikovits. “I just can’t even imagine a recipe for anything other than…mass murder on a scale where 50 million people will die in America from the vaccine.”

The short video “Plandemic” on her website, drjudyamikovits.com, has been labeled “misinformation” and consistently removed from various Internet platforms. Is she an extremist or a conspiracy theorist? What if she’s not?

“You’re injecting the blueprint of the virus and letting a compromised system try to deal with it,” Mikovits states. “And worse, it doesn’t go in the cells that a natural infection would.” The nanoparticles bypass that system, she alleges.

You may choose to believe Dr. Anthony Fauci, who wants everyone jabbed and boostered, rather than Dr. Mikovits, but Americans deserve an open debate.

The nature of science is to question. It takes courage to buck the tide, to prove others wrong, especially if those others have government backing, huge egos, millions of dollars and louder voices.

In the 1860s, one brave doctor, Ignaz Semmelweis, questioned the science of his day. He was bullied and ridiculed mercilessly by his physician colleagues, but countless women’s lives were saved because of his insistence on disinfecting hands and instruments when delivering babies. Shocker!

Some of yesterday’s medicines are today’s poisons. Mercury, a component of “curative” concoctions over many centuries, was finally classified as a toxin because brave people questioned “the science.” Pregnant women no longer swallow Thalidomide pills, DDT isn’t sprayed on crops, and doctors aren’t recommending cigarettes anymore – all because brave people questioned “the science.”

And still, if your scientific concepts contradict the fashionable narrative today, you can be scorned like Semmelweis or thrown in jail like Mikovits!

Questioning popularly accepted theories is the intelligent, mature and moral thing to do when you notice something amiss. Continue to question everything you read, see or hear, especially when the news starts to sound like an echo chamber. Dig deeper.

To protect our children, ask questions of school administrators and board members:

How many children in our community have been hospitalized or died BECAUSE of COVID-19 (NOT from something else, with an incidental positive test)?

How many previously healthy children (no comorbidities) have died within a few weeks of receiving the vaccine?

What is the difference in viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated people?

How many students in this valley are reporting side effects from wearing masks – headaches, difficulty concentrating, difficulty breathing, skin irritation, runny nose/sore throat, anxiety, depression?

Can a child give consent to a vaccine (or any other medical procedure) without written parental permission?

Since the information you receive from media (electronic, social and print) is heavily censored, here are some resources you might find useful for a balanced view:

A matter-of-fact interview with singer/songwriter Eric Clapton – youtu.be/NVbt8wIKMEY.

To protect your children – childrenshealthdefense.org/, nomasksforkids.com.

Therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 – covid19criticalcare.com.

Personal accounts of vaccine injuries – nomoresilence.world.

Rights, remedies and resources – Citizens United for Freedom, cuff-usa.org, or The Healthy American, thehealthyamerican.org.

Final thought: Sorry, but I’m suspicious of a government that refuses to acknowledge half the population. I refer to the following phrases on the CDC website: “pregnant people” and “people who are breastfeeding.” Last time I checked only women can get pregnant or breastfeed, so pardon me if I’m reluctant to take medical advice from a bureaucracy that will not employ the appropriate noun in describing female activities and attributes.

And don’t get me started on the sequential government-created food pyramids that have gradually made Americans fatter and sicker over the past 60 years!

Patricia Suzanne is California native, a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.