Rob Kerchner | A COVID-19 Comparison

America: Lock down, mandatory mask, mandatory vaccine. Be afraid. Close schools, restrict kids. Everyone is equally at risk, and you protect others by your behavior. Together we can beat COVID-19.

Sweden: No lockdown, no masks, schools remain open and voluntary vaccine. If you are in the high-risk group, take it. If not, natural immunity is better. Don’t be afraid, COVID-19 is here to stay but it’s overwhelmingly mild.

Result: Cases and deaths in Sweden far below the U.S. Same for fiscal and social and educational disruption.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia