Santa Clarita top 10 finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ award

The city of Santa Clarita announced it was named as a 2021 finalist for the award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.

Santa Clarita is one of 10 cities selected throughout L.A. County as finalists, all of which are being recognized for prioritizing and supporting business recovery, reinvention, growth and hiring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued by the city.

“This is a testament of the continuous hard work from the city and our partners, including the SCVEDC, Chamber of Commerce and VIA in supporting the businesses that add to the quality of life in Santa Clarita,” Mayor Bill Miranda said in a prepared statement. “I am grateful to the LAEDC for recognizing the resilience of the businesses, employees and residents in our community with this selection.”

Santa Clarita was selected due to the innovative programs offered throughout the pandemic to support businesses, which include the Small Business grant program and the Shop/Eat Local campaign, per the release.

Santa Clarita also saw many new businesses come to the city over the last two years and kept the Permit Center open throughout the restrictions to ensure that projects could continue.

“Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita for again being nominated as the most business-friendly city in L.A. County. Your partnership with SCVEDC is critical to attracting new businesses to the region and ensuring a strong, diverse economy for our future,” Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the SCVEDC, added in the statement.

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to be recognized with other finalists on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the LAEDC’s Eddy Awards in SoFi Stadium. For more information, visit laedc.org/eddy-awards/most-business-friendly-city.