Special districts form new organization dedicated to the empowerment of communities

Santa Clarita Valley residents will have improved representation for their communities at the state level after special districts formed the first local chapter of the California Special Districts Association, according to a news release from the new chapter.

The local chapter, Special Districts Association of North Los Angeles County, enables members to advocate on behalf of their districts for better governance and improve core local services at the state level of the CSDA. CSDA is a not-for-profit association formed in 1969.

“CSDA chapters enhance collaboration, promote information and resource sharing in regions,” CSDA Senior Public Affairs Field Coordinator Chris Palmer said in a prepared statement. “They allow special districts to expand their knowledge base and operate with increased efficiency by tapping into CSDA legislative activity.”

The chapter’s board officers will be represented by board directors and staff from Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, Palmdale Water District and Quartz Hill Water District.

PWD Director Vincent Dino will serve as the president; SCV Water Agency Director Kathye Armitage will serve as the vice president; PWD Director Gloria Dizmang will serve as secretary; Kathie Martin, SCV Water Agency communications manager, will serve as treasurer; and QHWD Director Drew Mercy will serve as the director-at-large for the organization.