Stephen Maseda | Are Those Electric Unicorns?

I wonder if Lynn Wright (letters, Oct. 19) would provide us with the cost and range of each of his three electric vehicles, and the cost and wattage of his solar panel array, including any battery storage system.

He touts the existence of electric cars with a 400- to 500-mile range. The only electric vehicle that I found in a search of the various car manufacturers with that range was a Tesla Model S, with a price tag of $90,000 to $140,000-plus. As for a solar array, having looked into this and having used solar panels to provide electric charging for our sailboat batteries, his system would cost a minimum $15,000-$20,000.

Assuming just one car (not two or three) the cost of Wright’s solution exceeds $100,000 at a minimum, and in a two-car household almost $200,000.

Hardly a solution for those of us in the hoi polloi.

Stephen Maseda

Valencia