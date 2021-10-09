Stephen Smith | Welcome to the New Fascist USA

I have been arguing that our leftist-led government, especially here in California and the Joe Biden administration, are incrementally taking away our civil rights, working to collapse small independent business and control how we think through indoctrination at public schools all the while being reinforced by the mainstream media.

To deal with an encroaching government, we must learn to think like our first radicals, our Founding Fathers.

Read and embrace the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Federalist Papers. Read what they read, John Locke, Montesquieu, Thomas Paine, et al. Understand it better by reading “The 5,000 Year Leap” by W. Cleon Skousen.

We are now living “1984” by George Orwell.

If you do not know who they are, blame your school board. Prepare yourself for resistance by reading “Rules for Radicals” by socialist/Marxist Saul Alinsky.

It is stunning and the favorite read of President Barack Obama.

This week, welcome to the fascist state that wants to monitor and control every aspect of your life through the new spending bill.

Then this happened.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s ordering of the FBI to investigate concerned parents who are protesting and speaking out at school board meetings as domestic terrorists is an assault on all Americans.

The freedom of speech, the freedom of assembly, the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances, the 10th Amendment (states’ rights), and parental rights over their child’s education are being abused by self-justifying tyrants in Washington, D.C.

The message is clear: “Shut up and obey or face the full wrath and power of the United States government.”

Of such things, revolutions are born.

Unfortunately, most parents, due to the lack of personal resources, are unable to remove their precious children from the influence of the oppressive teachers’ unions, school boards and state departments of education and enjoy the freedom of educating their children away from political agendas.

Home-schooling or private education is just not an option for them.

Charter schools, which are funded by local school boards, are now suffering many of the same restrictions that are being inflicted on public education. Further, they are not being allowed opportunity for growth.

They will not last much longer because of the actions of the legislatures whose campaigns are funded by teachers’ unions.

Californians for School Choice, which I volunteer for, shares in the pain and frustration parents are feeling with the dangerous and appalling actions being taken against them by school boards and the FBI. We are all involved in a great battle where the government that was formed to protect our self-evident and enumerated rights is actively abusing them.

You only need to look at the required curriculum being foisted on our students. Parents are shocked and appalled. It is anti-American, promotes division, and not consistent with shared Western civilization values of the last 5,000 years.

The California School Choice Foundation and action group Californians for School Choice any day will start seeking signatures for an initiative that will provide freedom of education for all parents and K-12 students without restrictions.

Everyone deserves a quality education, which public education is failing to provide.

It could not be simpler. All K-12 students residing in California who opt in will have deposited into an education savings account $14,000 each year. Parents or guardians may direct those funds to the accredited private or public school of their choice.

Uninvested funds accumulate and may be spent for college or vocational training. There are no restrictive caps.

We have not forgotten the home-schooled. They are still eligible to receive the $14,000 but cannot direct it while in K-12 unless they wish to transfer to a qualified private or religious school.

Simple, clean, no oppressive conditions, make it an easy path to a better future for our rising generation. At long last a portion of education funding will follow the student and not trap the least of us in failing public schools by their ZIP code. It does not affect any special needs or other special-interest programs. Education costs are projected to be reduced two years after implementation.

Performance by necessity imposed by the free market will improve both public and private schools.

With $14,000 made available for non-public education, parents can shout back to the offending school boards, “Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty we are free at last, to escape your repressive bureaucracy.”

Your kids, your money, your choice! In other worlds; no ifs, ands or buts about it

To learn more or to get involved, contact

californiaschoolchoice.org

Stephen Smith is a graduate of UCLA. In 2010 and 2012 he was the Republican Party-endorsed candidate running against longtime incumbent Xavier Becerra for the House of Representatives. He is currently working to empower parents by bringing school choice to California. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.