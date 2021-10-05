TMU women’s soccer beats San Diego Christian 5-0

By News Release

The Master’s University Mustangs women’s soccer remained unbeaten on the season, rolling to a 5-0 victory over the San Diego Christian Hawks on Saturday afternoon in Golden State Athletic Conference action.

“As a coach it is really cool when you work on something in practice and then you see it happen in games,” said Master’s Head Coach Curtis Lewis. “I thought we possessed the ball well and I was excited that translated into goals.”

From the kickoff, the Mustangs smothered the Hawks and had them on their heels. That pressure paid off just 12 minutes in when Brandi Meyer put Master’s on the scoreboard off an assist from Kyndel Borman.

Jordyn Bingaman then headed in Hannah Cumming’s cross in the 33rd minute, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

“Possession and high tempo are what we want and look for,” said Lewis. “The first half, we had possession, but not tempo — but I feel that we really brought up our tempo in the second half.”

Three of the Mustangs’ goals came after the break. Emma Hopkins added to the Mustangs’ lead in the 55th minute, before Bingaman added her second of the game in the 80th minute. Borman turned from provider to scorer in the 85th minute to round out the scoring.

Hannah Burke, Payton Williams and Kayla Monick provided the assists on the second-half goals.

During the game the Mustangs’ control of the ball was evident by holding the Hawks to only three shots the entire game while not conceding a goal. The shutout is the seventh of the season for Master’s in nine games.

“When you control the ball, the other team suffers,” said Lewis.

The team’s five goals are its second-highest total in any game this season. Four of those came from the team’s wingbacks.

“I was very excited to have four of the five goals coming from our wingbacks,” said Lewis. “We worked a lot on that during practice, so it was fun to see that play out. It also shows that we have depth.”

After the first week of conference play, Master’s (6-0-3 overall, 2-0 GSAC) is tied for first in the GSAC with No. 19 Westmont. The Mustangs return to conference play on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hope International.

-The above information was submitted on behalf of The Masters University by Assistant Athletic Director Tim Heiduk and Sports Information Intern Steven Barrera Lopez