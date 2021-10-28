Week 10 Roundup

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The regular season nears its end as the Santa Clarita Valley high schools have just one more week to go before heading into the playoffs. College of the Canyons still has three more regular season games before playoffs, but has yet to drop a game.

The Signal covered West Ranch vs. Saugus, Hart vs. Canyon and Valencia vs. Golden Valley. Here are the results for more SCV teams from the past weekend’s action:

College of the Canyons beats Allan Hancock 34-14

The College of the Canyons Cougars (7-0, 2-0) beat the Allan Hancock Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1) on Saturday. The Cougars are coming off a 9-3 season, which included a loss in the championship game to Riverside (the Cougars beat Riverside this season) and look to continue their redemption season heading into the end of the regular season.

The Cougars were led by quarterback Colton Doyle, who finished the game with 157 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with one interception while also rushing six times for 28 yards. Wide receiver Tiquan Gilmore finished the game with three catches for a team-high 59 yards and two touchdowns. Linebacker Cole Bullock led the team with nine tackles, including a forced fumble and fumble recovery returned for 33 yards.

Trinity wins by forfeit to The Webb Schools

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (7-2, 3-1) were scheduled to play The Webb Schools (1-6, 1-3) on Saturday but the game was forfeited by The Webb Schools due to COVID-19, resulting in a win for the Knights. Knights head coach Mike Parrinello was disappointed they found out so late the game was canceled, but now the focus is shifted to Riverside Prep.

“Riverside Prep is going to be a big game for us,” said Parrinello. “It will decide second place in the league and No. 2 seed in playoffs. It’s going to be a tough game on a long road trip against a school that has been very good the past couple of times we played them, but we’ll be ready for them.”

Santa Clarita Christian loses to St. Joseph Academy 64-56

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-8) lost to the St. Joseph Academy Crusaders (7-3, 4-2) on Saturday. The Cardinals remained winless, but Cardinals head coach Austin Fry sees a team that refuses to give up despite being shorthanded.

“We went into the game shorthanded especially on the front line. It was tough to keep up with the ground and pound,” said Fry. “I felt like our guys continued to battle back despite being down 22 at one point in the game. The biggest thing I told them is that I see the core of a great team. Once we learn to put everything together and continue to develop in terms of age and physicality, the team is going to show itself more and more.”

The Cardinals were led by quarterback Cadden Rappleye, who finished with 193 passing yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing seven times for 55 yards. Running back Cooper Duhm had himself a game, finishing with 190 rushing yards on 18 carries to go along with his four touchdowns while also hauling in two catches for 31 yards and one touchdown. Duhm and Rappleye each also hauled in one interception. Wide receiver Eli Duhm finished with five catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Defensive back and wide receiver Timothy Tadler finished with one catch for 16 yards and a touchdown while also leading the team with 15 tackles.

Castaic loses to Liberty, 46-24

The Castaic Coyotes (4-4) lost to the Liberty Patriots (6-2) 46-24 on Friday. The Coyotes have now lost two of their last three games.

The Coyotes are led by running back Anthony Martinez, who has at least one touchdown and 60 total yards in each game that he has played in this season. Martinez will look to keep the momentum going as the Coyotes play their final two games of the freelance season.