Week eight football round-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The Foothill League action continues to heat up as the other Santa Clarita schools also march their way through the regular season and look toward the CIF playoffs.

The Signal covered all the Foothill League matchups from this past week. Here are the results for the rest of the local schools:

Trinity loses to Big Bear, 41-3

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (5-2) lost to the Big Bear Bears (7-1), 41-3, on Friday.

Knights quarterback Wil Jackson threw for 106 yards with one interception. Wide receiver AJ Horning finished with four catches for 38 yards while also leading the team with 13 tackles. Linebacker Lucas Mendoza, outside linebacker Rocco Izzo and defensive lineman Anderson Howell each finished with 12 tackles. Mendoza also accounted for one tackle for loss.

SCCS loses to Calvary Chapel, 48-28

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-6) lost to the Calvary Chapel Grizzlies (3-2), 48-28 on Saturday.

Cardinals head coach Austin Fry was out all week due to sickness, but had them working on tackling and running to keep them sharp heading into their match. Unfortunately, the results didn’t meet their expectations.

“It’s going to be hard going to these games with so many freshmen and sophomores that have to start,” said Fry. “They have a lot of growing to do in terms of just their physical presence and learning the game of football. There’s a steep learning curve to play varsity football for the first time. A lot of awesome potential, so my job is to help them see their ceiling and encourage them despite the box score.”

Cardinals quarterback Cadden Rappleye finished with 164 yards on nine completions with three touchdowns and and one interception while also adding 19 rushing yards on 10 carries. Running back Cooper Duhm finished with 14 rushes for 37 yards and one touchdown. Wide receivers Eli Duhm, Landon Hermanson and Carter Aispuro each finished with one touchdown reception and combined for nine catches with 164 yards.

Defensive lineman Tommy Patton finished with seven tackles with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Defensive back Timmy Tadler finished with seven tackles and an interception. Joe Flanary finished with five tackles, which included a sack and a tackle for loss.

Castaic loses to St. Margaret’s, 60-20

The Castaic Coyotes (3-3) lost to the St. Margaret’s Tartans (3-4), 60-20, on Friday.

The Coyotes were coming off a 48-6 win against Hoover Glendale, but were unable to keep their hot streak going against a Tartans team that has outscored its opponents 151-20 in its three wins.

Coyotes quarterback Tyler Soles finished with eight completions for 159 yards and one interception. Wide receiver Davis Cruz finished with four catches for 53 yards. Wide receiver Paul Lotz finished with three catches for 99 yards.

Running back Anthony Martinez finished the game with 78 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, both from inside the 5-yard line. Running back Jacob Pimentel also ran it in for a touchdown, accounting for the last of the Coyotes’ points. The team rushed for 136 yards.