Week nine round-up

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play. The Foothill League title is still up for grabs with two more key games left to play, but could be decided as early as week 10.

The Signal covered Saugus vs. Golden Valley, West Ranch vs. Canyon and Valencia vs. Hart. Here are the remaining results from the Santa Clarita high schools in last weekend’s action:

Trinity beats Vasquez, 48-18

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights (6-2, 2-1) beat the Vasquez Mustangs (0-4) on Saturday. The Knights made a switch at quarterback with Dominic Smith, who had been injured with a broken hip a majority of the season, and moved Wil Jackson to wide receiver. Even with the adjustments, the Knights still were able to keep control of the game.

“The game went well and it was more about us going back to our basic stuff,” said Knights head coach Mike Parrinello. “The moves flowed very well. Everybody was on the same page and the moves made us very dynamic. We got a good win at home against a really tough Vasquez team so we just need to keep doing what we’re doing, spread the ball around and get in open space.”

The Knights were led by Smith, who finished with 251 yards on 19 completions with five touchdowns. Smith also carried the ball four times for 50 yards. Jackson completed seven passes for 70 yards while also hauling in six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Nick Parrinello finished with five carries for 59 yards, four receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns while also forcing three fumbles and returning one for a touchdown.

Santa Clarita Christian loses to Lancaster Baptist, 37-36

The Santa Clarita Christian School Cardinals (0-7) lost to the Lancaster Baptist Eagles (4-2), 47-36 on Saturday. Cardinals head coach Austin Fry said his team went into the game knowing it was their best shot of winning their first game since it was their second Division 2 game.

The Cardinals struggled early, going down 30-6 before making a huge comeback, but ultimately still lost their seventh game in a row.

“We were all excited to get into it,” said Fry. “Even though we lost the game, I saw a bunch of players who wanted to compete and demonstrate a desire to be great. To see all that in this game was the difference between losing by 20 and being in the position to win. I see a desire in these guys to be great.”

Cadden Rappleye finished with 295 passing yards on 14 completions with four passing touchdowns while also rushing eight times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cooper Duhm rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown. Timothy Tadler hauled in seven catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Joe Flanary led the team with 10 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Castaic beats Mira Costa, 41-3

The Castaic Coyotes (4-3) beat the Mira Costa Mustangs (2-6), 41-3 on Thursday. The Coyotes were coming off a big loss to St. Margaret’s but bounced back mightily in the blowout win.

The Coyotes snagged six interceptions and recovered a muffed punt to hold the Mustangs to only three points. Offensively, the Coyotes did their damage on the ground, rushing for 221 yards as a team and finishing with six touchdowns, accounting for every point they scored on the day.