West Ranch girls’ tennis beats Saugus 10-8

News release

In their second meeting of the season, the Saugus Centurions and the West Ranch Wildcats battled, with the Wildcats emerging victorious 10-8 on Thursday.

“We had a very close match with them last time when we lost 7-11,” said Centurions head coach Bailey Sindle. “I knew today would be another match with close scores and some tough matches. Overall, all the sets were well-played by both teams and I feel most of them could have gone either way.”

In singles, Wildcats No. 1 Mary Carmen Martinez-Kladt swept her three sets by scores of 6-1, 6-0, 6-0, continuing her dominant run in the league. Following her lead was the Wildcats’ No. 2 singles player, Abigail Pak, who also won her three sets convincingly 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

The Centurions were able to pick up three wins on the singles side with No. 1 Julissa Diaz, No. 2 Madison Vianzon and No. 3 Baylee Renfro each claiming a set.

“Singles was tough today,” said Sindle. “But I was so proud of how doubles performed.”

Sindle is referring to the rather dominant performance of her doubles teams, who were able to win five of the nine sets played.

Centurions doubles No. 1, Chloe Hong and Brianna Cervantes, and No. 2, Aivie Quinto and Kelsie-Lammens Ross, each won two of their three sets with close scores. Hong and Cervantes claimed scores of 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), while Quinto and Lammens-Ross played two tight tie-break sets and won them both.

“Aivie and Kelsie were playing some of the best tennis I have seen them play in a long time,” said Sindle. “They were active, going for their shots, and were playing to win. They knew they could win and that’s what they went out there and did.”

Centurions No. 3 doubles, Carly Christensen and Alyssa Emnas, were also able to pick up one set against the Wildcats No. 2 team of Zoe Zeidler and Tiffany Hyon by a score of 6-4.

The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team, Abby Morse-Tobek and Jaden Morles, swept each of the three Centurions doubles teams by scores of 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

Going into the last round of play, the Wildcats were up 9-6 overall and the Centurions needed to win all three of the last doubles sets to tie.

“Those last three doubles sets were incredible,” said Sindle. “The level of play from all six teams was high-quality, entertaining tennis.”

The Centurions were only able to win two of the three final sets, giving West Ranch the win with a final match score of 10-8.

“As a coach, I just want us to keep improving and go into every match with the ‘I can win this’ mentality,” said Sindle. “We did that today and look at how close the overall score was. Did we lose a few sets we should have won? Yes. But am I disappointed with the loss? Absolutely not. Every single girl went into the game ready to go and never gave up. They fought hard, played to win, and in the end we just got outplayed, but they left it all on the table and I am so incredibly proud of them.”

Submitted by Saugus tennis.