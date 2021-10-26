Workshop scheduled for senior drivers

The office of state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is hosting a virtual Keeping the Keys workshop with the Automobile Club of Southern California for older drivers Friday. 

The workshop is a free, hour-long presentation set to help senior drivers and their families plan how to safely keep them on the road for as long as possible.  

Topics of discussion are scheduled to include how driving changes with age and how to safely adapt to driving as an older driver, as well as how medications may impact driving, along with vehicle safety, comfort and fit. 

Additionally, the presentation is set to include resources to extend seniors’ driving careers. 

Registration is required for the Keeping the Keys workshop, scheduled Friday. To register or for more information, call 714-885-2300 or email [email protected]. 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's been at the paper for more than two years now and has spent that time getting to know the Santa Clarita Valley, its residents and their unique stories. Have a story to share? Reach out to Emily at [email protected]

