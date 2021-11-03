Arthur Saginian | We Are All Hypocrites

In his column (Sept. 21), Jonathan Kraut accuses Republicans of being hypocrites and their political platform being one of hypocrisy. In this particular case Mr. Kraut wins the “Pot Calling the Kettle Black” award.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t disagree with anything Mr. Kraut wrote about the hypocrisy of the Republican Party and their platform. One of main reasons I am no longer a Republican is because of that. What Mr. Kraut failed to do in his column was to list all of the things that make Democrats hypocrites, but I suppose that’s because he is a Democratic Party activist, as is stated at the bottom of his column, and would see it as a “conflict of interest.”

I wonder if Mr. Kraut has ever considered leaving the Democratic Party the way I left the Republican Party. Does he really need to be a member of a club? For some reason he can stomach Democratic hypocrisy, either that or he doesn’t see Democrats as being hypocritical. If it’s the former then I applaud Mr. Kraut for his resiliency in the face of something as nauseating as having to work with hypocrites, but if it’s the latter then Mr. Kraut is clearly deluded in his perception of Democrats.

I once wrote in The Signal that we are all liars. It was in reference to attacks on Donald Trump. I will add that we are all hypocrites as well. Thank you.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita