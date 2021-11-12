Body found at Castaic truck stop

A man’s body was found Thursday evening at a Castaic truck stop. However, the matter is not being treated as a criminal investigation, according to law enforcement officials.

The report of the body being found stemmed from a 9-1-1 call to first responders regarding a possible heart attack/medical emergency on the 31000 block of Castaic Road at approximately 6:45 p.m.

“We got a call of a male in full arrest,” said Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire spokesman added that his incident logs indicated paramedics had arrived on the scene shortly after the initial call, but no persons were transported to the hospital.

“Yes, we do have a dead body at the Castaic Truck Stop,” said Sgt. Dmitry Barkon of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As of right now, it’s not a criminal investigation.”

Barkon said that deputies on the scene were aware that the call was for a medical emergency, but were still establishing a barrier around the site where the body was found.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released by law enforcement personnel, was seen lying on the ground in the truck stop parking lot draped in a white sheet while investigators set up barriers and continued their investigation.