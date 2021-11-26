CalArts’ CTO Allan Chen named to EDUCAUSE Board

EDUCAUSE, a nonprofit association for information technology in higher education, announced Allan Chen, vice president for Institute Technology and chief technology officer at the California Institute of the Arts, as one of the newest members of its board.

Chen, along with Sherri Yerk-Zwickl, vice president for information technology and chief information officer at Campbell University, began serving their four-year terms in October, according to a CalArts news release.

“I’m delighted to welcome Allan and Sherri to the EDUCAUSE board,” EDUCAUSE President and CEO John O’Brien said in a prepared statement. “They are both dedicated members of our community, and I know they’ll bring this same level of commitment, insight and enthusiasm to their board service.”

At CalArts, Chen is responsible for strategic planning and CalArts’ technology portfolio, including infrastructure, support, and central and administrative IT services.

At EDUCAUSE, he has served on committees including the DEI Task Force, the Recognition Committee and the 2019 Annual Conference Program Committee, and is also a graduate of the EDUCAUSE Institute Leadership and Learning Technology Leadership programs, and is a 2014 Leading Change Institute fellow.

Prior to CalArts, Chen served as associate vice president for academic technology at California State University, Northridge.