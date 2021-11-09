Charles Yacoobian | CalSavers Program Is No Major Burden

Michael Reagan’s opinion column that appeared in The Signal Nov. 4 incorrectly implied that the CalSavers program will be a significant financial burden on restaurants. Actually, CalSavers applies to all businesses, not just restaurants, with five or more employees. However, the program has no employer fees and employers do not make contributions to employee accounts. Yes, employers without a 401(k) or other retirement plan for their employees must participate in the CalSavers program, but the only burdens on an employer are to (1) sign up with the state and (2) remit amounts deducted from employee paychecks. Easy, peasy!

Charles Yacoobian

Valencia