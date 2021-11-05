Innovation Show Choir opens new studio at Valencia Town Center

News release

The Innovation Show Choir, a community-based youth performing ensemble, has opened its doors to a brand-new studio space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center. The 3,511-square-foot space will serve as the main rehearsal venue for the group, which is the flagship ensemble for the nonprofit organization, the Santa Clarita Music and Dance Collaborative Inc.

Executive and Artistic Director Lydia A. Saxton said the new space will house not only the Innovation Show Choir, but also several other ensembles, including a teen/adult choir for individuals with special needs and a music, dance and visual arts training program for children ages 4 through 8.

Saxton said acquiring this new space marks a turning point for the choir, whose members, in grades 3 through 12, have served the Santa Clarita Valley with their free community performances, outreach events and training programs for the past four years.

“We are thrilled to have this wonderful new space to rehearse in,” she said. “The parents and our choristers love it and having a central location at the mall has brought in a lot of interest from passersby.”

Katina Childs-Müller, choreographer for the group, agrees. “This is so exciting, not only for our talented performers and their families, but also for the community. We are so grateful to be able to serve the residents of Santa Clarita with our exciting free concerts and programs.”

The Innovation Show Choir has been the recipient of the city of Santa Clarita’s Community Services and Arts Grant for the past two years. “With funds from the city, we were able to outfit our new space with much-needed equipment and other furnishings in order to make it a warm and inviting place for everyone to visit,” Saxton said.

The Innovation Show Choir is scheduled to hold a grand opening celebration at the space, which will be open to the public, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The students will perform some of their classic songs, several raffles will be held and refreshments will be served.