Jason Gibbs | Snow, Reindeer, Music and More at Light Up Main Street

Can you believe that the holiday season is right around the corner? Before we deck the halls, pour the eggnog and open gifts with family, we must first kick off the holidays the right way – at Light Up Main Street! I’ve thoroughly enjoyed seeing downtown Newhall come alive for the winter celebrations, and I am thrilled to now be part of this Santa Clarita tradition as a member of the City Council.

This year’s Light Up Main Street celebration will commence on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. If you haven’t had the chance to attend in years past, you are in for a real treat! Light Up Main Street shuts down Main Street in Old Town Newhall and transforms the area into a winter wonderland. A variety of activities line the street, including photos with Santa and the chance to meet reindeer, while oversized and festive decorations provide the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie to share with your friends and loved ones on social media.

At the north end of Main Street – in front of the Old Town Newhall Library – sits an absolutely gorgeous Christmas tree that is decorated with more than 3,000 shimmering ornaments. Near the Christmas tree, at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Main Street, will be the event stage where you and your family can join everyone dancing merrily in the new old-fashioned way to live music all night long.

Be sure to arrive early to the main stage because the City Council will officially flip the switch to illuminate the Christmas tree and light up Main Street’s tens of thousands of lights promptly at 6:30 p.m. Then stick around for music and dancing, take photos by the tree and explore the rest of the event.

Tons of real snow will be dumped onto Main Street for you to play in with your children. You can also visit independent fine craft vendors for unique and festive gifts and home decor that you will love.

While Light Up Main Street officially lasts from 6 to 9 p.m., I want to invite you to plan for a full afternoon and evening of fun and entertainment. Arrive in Old Town Newhall early to catch a matinee at the new Laemmle Newhall, then visit the locally owned businesses up and down Main Street to find the perfect, one-of-a-kind gifts for those on your holiday shopping list. Following the tree lighting, make a plan to dine in or stop for a drink at one of the area’s exquisite restaurants, wineries or bars.

The decorations will stay up along Main Street throughout the holidays, which means there are plenty of opportunities to take the perfect photo and get into the spirit of the season in November and December. You will also want to return to Old Town Newhall to attend festive shows at The MAIN, Canyon Theatre Guild and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. With so much to see and do in Santa Clarita’s oldest neighborhood, it’s no surprise the area is known far and wide as the city’s arts and entertainment district.

My family and I cannot wait for Light Up Main Street because our favorite part of the evening – aside from the tree lighting, of course – is seeing so many of our friends and neighbors come together for a festive night of fun. After the past almost two years, it’s something we need now more than ever. I can’t wait to see you all next weekend!

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].