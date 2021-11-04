Marsha McLean | The importance of connecting with your city

By Councilwoman Marsha McLean

How much do you know about what is going on in our city? Have you ever been to a City Council meeting? Have you ever written a letter to the mayor? Do you know where your hard-earned tax dollars are going in Santa Clarita? There has never been a better time to connect with your city and, there are many simple ways for you to find out what is happening in our community.

You can get a complete overview of what is happening in Santa Clarita at today’s State of the City event. If you already have your ticket, perfect! I look forward to seeing you there. If you are unable to attend in person, you don’t need to miss out on this opportunity to hear from your council members about the latest projects, programs, initiatives and city news.

This year’s State of the City will take place today beginning at 3 p.m. You will be able to watch it streaming live on the city’s Facebook page, @cityofsantaclarita, or on SCVTV Channel 20. If you attend in person, or watch it by streaming, you won’t be disappointed. Be sure to stay until the end for the fun outtakes and bloopers.

Is there a pothole in your neighborhood that should be fixed? Do you have an old couch you want to get rid of? Did you receive exceptional customer service from a city staffer and want to pass along the kudos? You can do all of that and more at the city’s Resident Service Center. Available online and as an app, RSC is easy to use and provides automatic updates on your request, so you know what the process and outcomes are. Some of the most requested services in RSC include info on city jobs, parking violations, public records requests and how to report abandoned vehicles. If you have a concern, such as a pothole, graffiti, or something happening in your neighborhood, you can geotag it so city crews can pinpoint exactly where the issue is. To use RSC or get more information, please visit santa-clarita.com/RSC.

One of the primary reasons our city was formed was residents wanted to have local elected officials who were accessible and responsive. We pride ourselves on being available to our residents. Our emails and contact information are posted on the city website; please reach out with any questions or concerns. It is because of engaged and informed residents, like you, that Santa Clarita remains an All-Star City.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].