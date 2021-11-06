Patricia Suzanne | Warblers, Wake Up, the Cuckoos Are Here Now

When you hear the word “cuckoo,” do you think of a cute little bird that pops out of a Swiss wall clock? Well, the real birds – greyish-brown medium sized fowl – are not so cute. They’re crafty. And parasitic.

The cuckoo builds no nest of its own, but instead lays its eggs in the nest of host birds, typically a warbler. When the egg hatches, the newborn cuckoo chick destroys any other eggs or small birds in the nest and proceeds to take all the food and attention of its duped stepparents. It then fledges and flies off to repeat the cycle.

In Merriam-Webster, you’ll find another definition of the word cuckoo — “a silly or slightly crackbrained person.” But human cuckoos are not silly. They’re as cunning as the bird species, and they’re increasingly populating America, methodically changing our way of life.

These cuckoos are aimed at the destruction of their uninformed and unwittingly complicit hosts – the citizens and small governments of the United States.

These people want one-world government and full control of the planet. It’s all there in United Nations “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” which provides guiding principles for the Deep State and global elites. You can read it online at bit.ly/2030Blueprint. The document may have a utopian ring but make no mistake – it’s a draconian blueprint for technocratic and totalitarian control of all the globe’s people and resources.

Back to the actual birds. In nature’s own wondrous way, some warblers have caught on to the cuckoos’ deception and are fighting back. They’ve begun chasing off cuckoos and destroying the foreign eggs in their nests. Warblers witnessing their neighbors sounding the alarm and mobbing cuckoos are learning to copy that behavior, join their ranks and fight off the parasitic cuckoos!

On the human side, American warblers are waking up to the parasitic cuckoos that have invaded our country. We call them Marxists, and other correct names.

Virginia Warblers saw the dangers, primarily in their schools. They flocked together and booted a few high-ranking cuckoos on Nov. 2, electing Republican conservatives Glenn Youngkin for governor, Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor (a Black woman) and Jason Miyares (a Latino) for attorney general. No matter that Democrat Terry McAuliffe brought in fancier cuckoos – Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, the president, etc. Virginians recognized the enemy and acted.

We’re starting to see other American warblers banding together to fight for their constitutional rights and freedoms and to protect their children. Local Mama and Papa warblers are sounding the alarm to protect their baby chicks from government overreach.

Like other towns, a growing number of parents here are concerned about the materials and curricula in our local schools. There’s extreme upset over mask and vaccine mandates.

Dr. Eric Rubin, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee member, admitted recently that no one knows the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on children. He stated that he’s “worried about side effects we can’t measure yet,” but added, “We’re never gonna learn how safe the vaccine is until we start giving it.”

In other words, our children are guinea pigs. And so, the balance of the cuckoos on that committee authorized the shot for 5- to 11-year-olds. And why not? Cuckoo-in-Chief Joe Biden has already entered into an agreement with Pfizer to shoot this vaccine into the arms of 28 million American children.

Not to be outdone, Gov. Gavin Newsom mandated the vaccine for K-12 students in both public and private schools. The L.A. Unified School District ordered vaccinations for all students 12 and older; 5- to 11-year-olds will surely not be far behind.

Yale epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch has repeatedly warned parents, recommending pulling healthy children from school and educating them at home rather than giving them the mRNA vax. The Centers for Disease Control itself has admitted that teenagers are at risk of developing myocarditis after these experimental injections. Myocarditis can cause death or perpetual debilitating symptoms.

Santa Clarita parents are putting pressure on our local school boards to ignore the mandates. They’re showing up at meetings, writing letters, staging sit-outs and protesting in front of various school board headquarters. A local grassroots group, Freedom Fighters of SCV, has organized gatherings of hundreds of community members to learn about exemptions, legal options, to stage events and recruit parents to run for school board.

Although COVID/health may be the immediate concern, warblers are also upset about critical race theory (euphemistically called “ethnic studies” in California), explicit and often vulgar sexxx education lessons, transgender males in girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms and on sports teams. And more.

Over many decades, U.S. warblers failed to recognize the cuckoo danger. We allowed them to take over the educational nest. A year or two of at-home Zoom teaching awakened parents.

This is not an indictment of all teachers or curricula, but there have been enough alarming teachers, reading lists and class/homework assignments to raise the parents’ hackles.

It’s time to take back our schools. Californians have the opportunity to do just that. Petitions are now circulating for a school choice initiative. It’ll take more than a million signatures to put this issue on the ballot in November 2022. If it qualifies, state money could be used for YOUR choice of school for your child — religious, private, charter, vocational school, etc.

Every California child deserves a good education. Get involved and give them the best chance at a better future at

californiaschoolchoice.org.

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She lives in a modest Newhall home, where the money required for annual property taxes could pay a full year’s rent on a two-bedroom furnished home in Arkansas. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.