SCV artists participate in ‘Women Artists’ exhibit

News release

“A Century of California Women Artists” is an exhibit that commemorates the heritage, challenges and accomplishments by women artist members of Women Painters West for the past 100 years.

Looking back since 1921, many early members have achieved acclaim both nationally and internationally, including Mabel Alvarez, Kathryn Woodman Leighton and Elsie Palmer Payne. Today, Women Painters West, a diverse multi-generational group of 200 women artists, is a nonprofit organization that has educational, benevolent, fraternal and charitable objectives.

The 100-year celebration will be held from Saturday through Jan. 8 at the Brand Library and Art Center in Glendale. One hundred members have chosen artists of the past as inspiration. In addition, the exhibition will showcase 25 original paintings of Women Painter West’s past members, on loan, from Southern California museums and private collections. Many of these paintings will be on display for the first time.

For more information, visit womenpainterswest.org and/or call Diane Karpel, vice president in charge of exhibitions at 818-388-7770.