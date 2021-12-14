Arthur Saginian | Horton’s Solution: Really a Solution?

I was with Gary Horton all the way (Oct. 27) until I read the sentence, “We must build the solution.”

I immediately got a sense of déjà vu. Horton has written this before and I have, point-for-point, discredited his entire program. The Signal printed both Horton’s solutions to end homelessness as well as my detailed rebuttal on its impracticalities. There’s nothing new here. No groundbreaking material.

I think Horton’s main problem here is that he saw the movie “Field of Dreams” and actually believes such a thing can be done. No, Gary, dead baseball players will not come to play in your stadium if you build it. That’s not how life works.

Arthur G. Saginian

Santa Clarita