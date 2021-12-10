Audra Salazar | A Sincere Please on Vaccine Mandates

The following is a copy of a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

I am writing this letter to you to address my concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school-aged children. My husband, myself and my children will most likely remain unvaccinated for a longer period of time, as we do not feel confident or comfortable with the idea of putting the available vaccines in our bodies at this time. We are devout Christ-followers and I have been praying for wisdom and answers regarding what the future holds for our family. I have strong negative feelings about pharmaceuticals because of an incident that occurred in my family three years ago. My primary care doctor and several subsequent specialists, including endocrinologist, rheumatologist and OB-GYN, still remain perplexed about what my exact diagnosis was in 2018.

At the time my primary care doctor decided to put me on BuSpar to treat what she thought was anxiety. I experienced numbness in my head, chest and stomach. I was prescribed the lowest dose of BuSpar, which should have had zero side effects, and yet it did not work well with my body chemistry. I have been doing research and studying the information available regarding the statistics and side effects of the COVID-19 virus and the available medicines for the virus, and I am disappointed there is not more opportunity for open discussion on all sides of the debate. Almost every vaccine that is available today was decades or longer in the making. I also have serious doubts about existing vaccines and how they are shaping human development. I find it no coincidence that we have amongst the middle-aged generation an onslaught of autoimmune diseases and behavioral issues among the younger population.

A former East Coast denizen, I relocated to SoCal 23 years ago and love my home in Santa Clarita. I am proud to be a Californian and admire and respect all of the work of our lawmakers. I appreciate how California sets the bar high with regards to matters like climate change and progressivism.

To be entirely transparent and honest, I have never taken an active interest in politics until recently, nor had I ever considered myself an activist of any kind. I’m still quite naïve when it comes to many areas. However, I happen to be very fond of progress and improvements and freedom of choice. With options becoming more limited, life has become extremely challenging, unsettling and restrictive for my family.

My children have thrived with distance learning and in-person instruction. However, I would prefer for them to have the social interaction aspect and non-screen classroom option moving forward. I am not entirely opposed to a distance-learning/independent study module and hope that if for we are not allowed to participate with in-person instruction that Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of Public Instruction, would encourage each school district to provide a distance learning/independent study module for those unvaccinated persons and not leave the burden and responsibility to the parents.

I am an educated person, but don’t feel I would make the most effective instructor for my children.

I am learning to be curious and question. There are so many questions. For example, can students with a personal belief exemption attend school? Will state lawmakers move to eliminate some exemptions?

My elementary-age girls have received all of their vaccinations with the exception of the COVID-19 vaccine. I want to stress that I am not anti-vaccinations, rather, since their births nine and 11 years ago I am seeking knowledge every day, as to how best give my girls the greatest healthy bodies and minds. I see so many obese, unhealthy youngsters with behaviors and I truly believe mine are the healthiest because of my options and choices with regards to food, supplements, discipline and limited media.

Before new vaccine legislation is written, I urge you to consider holding off on mandates for several years and work with school district officials to find a solution for everybody, vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. I fully support the goal of having all kids back in school and remaining safe. However, the idea that insisting a child receive any medicine that has not been properly vetted seems unconstitutional. With that being said, I am not opposed to masks and willing to submit to weekly testing. I am also considering the alternative protein subunit vaccine options and exercise careful, responsible COVID-19 practices.

Please do not send me a lengthy, generic reply to my sincere plea. I hope you can recognize that this is the most important letter I have ever written and not a diatribe. Please hear me and open your heart to my concerns. I hope we can have an open dialogue and work together toward a solutions that serves us all.

Audra Salazar

Saugus