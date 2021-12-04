Gary Curtis | Fauci Advises More Tests, Quarantines

Our world is now suddenly faced with a new strain of the COVID-19 virus, the “Omicron variant.” It is slowly spreading from South Africa and could be highly transmissible. Some say it may even infect the “fully vaccinated” and those who may have avoided or been immune to the original COVID-19 virus and its earlier adaptations.

Meanwhile, the chair of the South African Medical Association says they have actually seen only “mild” cases so far and called imposing travel restrictions on her nation “hasty” and “premature,” at this point.

The U.S. has identified only one “Omicron” infected individual (as of this writing). Of course, this person is in California! It is someone who recently traveled from South Africa. But, the effects are said to be mild and contact tracing has not indicated a spread to others.

Yet, the eminent Dr. Fauci advised our president we need to jump on this right away and require more tests and quarantines of Christmas travelers entering or re-entering our “land of the free and home of the brave.” Even those vaccinated or considered immune due to having experienced the illness? “Everyone!”

Except… the hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossers. “That’s a different issue,” said Fauci.

Gary Curtis

Santa Clarita