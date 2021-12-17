Rick Barker | Typical Selective Outrage

Re: Lois Eisenberg, “Chilling Message on Vigilantism,” Dec. 3.

As is typical of Ms. Eisenberg’s partisan rants once again her outrage is extremely selective and grossly uninformed of the facts of the incident in question. And as is true of just about all liberal rants nowadays, race is injected when it had absolutely NOTHING to do with this incident where the shooter and the people shot were ALL white males.

Kyle Rittenhouse the shooter was charged with felony homicide related to the shooting and killing of Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and felony attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, all three of whom had criminal records while Rittenhouse had no such criminal background. One was armed and pointing a handgun at Rittenhouse when he was shot and wounded. Being an ex-felon, Grosskreutz was illegally in possession of said handgun. Rosenbaum, another violent felon, had spent 12 years in prison for raping a minor. Rosenbaum also had open misdemeanor cases for battery (domestic abuse) and disorderly conduct. Pima County (Arizona) Clerk of Courts confirmed Rosenbaum was charged by a grand jury with 11 counts of child molestation and inappropriate sexual activity with children. The victims were five boys ranging in age from 9 to 11. And that brings us to the other person shot and killed by Rittenhouse, Huber, who also had an extensive criminal arrest and conviction history for violent crimes including multiple felony batteries on his spouse and two cases where he strangled her. He also, as presented in court during Rittenhouse’s trial, once threatened to kill his brother with a butcher knife, saying he was going to “gut him like a pig.”

Bottom line here is all three of these guys were very violent people who attacked Rittenhouse and he had every legal right to defend himself up to and including using lethal force to stop them.

Rittenhouse was found by a jury who, unlike Ms. Eisenberg, heard ALL of the evidence, to be not guilty on ALL counts and to have legally acted in self defense. I’m sorry Ms. Eisenberg doesn’t believe in our justice system and chooses to judge others while knowing absolutely nothing about the facts of the case she is so vehemently objecting to. As always for the left, FACTS are very troublesome things!

Rick Barker

Valencia