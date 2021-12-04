Valencia Vikings football head to state championship bowl game

Ray Hall (88) runs back the opening kickoff of the third quarter to the three yard line for Valencia against Oaks Christian at Valencia High on Friday. 112621 Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

By Ryan Menzie 

Signal Sports Writer  

The wild ride for the Valencia Vikings still has not reached its destination with the Vikings now heading into the CIF State Championship Bowl Games for Division 2A.  

The Vikings are coming off a CIF championship victory against Oaks Christian, winning their first CIF championship in school history, but look to continue their dream season for one last ride.  

The Vikings will now face the Scripps Ranch Falcons, a San Diego-based high school with only one loss all season long (12-1), on Saturday for a chance to compete in the state finals game that will be hosted on Dec. 11 at Saddleback College. The Falcons are the 58th ranked team in California with the Vikings landing as the 56th ranked team according to MaxPreps.  

The Vikings will look to feed off their momentum from the CIF championship game behind their key players in Don Ray Hall, Duhron Goodman, Zamondre Merriweather and Trey Erickson.  

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie

Ryan Menzie graduated from Cal State University, Northridge with a BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. As an aspiring sports broadcaster, Ryan has taken all of his experiences to develop and carve out his writing skills with his love for sports. Ryan is currently a graduate student at Cal State University, Long Beach for Kinesiology with the option in Sport Management.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS