Woman arrested on suspicion of elder abuse

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country woman on suspicion of elder abuse on Dec. 8.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service on the 16200 block of Vasquez Canyon Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned the woman physically assaulted her 73-year-old mother.

The victim sustained minor injuries, added Arriaga. The woman was arrested on suspicion of elder abuse without incident.

According to the booking logs, the woman was held in lieu of $50,000 bail and was released on bond the following day.