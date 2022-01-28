Brian Richards | What Is a Vaccine?

What is the medical definition of vaccine? According to the Centers for Disease Control, up until Aug. 21, 2021, a vaccine is the act of introducing a substance into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.

We’ve all had the chicken pox vaccine and the mumps vaccine and maybe you’ve even had the shingles vaccine. All these vaccines prevent the introduction and transmission of those diseases and thus those diseases are generally extinct in our population if you’ve been vaccinated against them. Polio was eliminated from society with a safe and effective vaccine.

Today we are told that the multiple shots we’ve been asked to get to prevent infection and transmission of COVID-19 are vaccines. However, they are not vaccines since they neither prevent infection or transmission of COVID-19. Strangely enough, the CDC changed its definition of vaccination from what I wrote above to the following on Sept. 1: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease. “Protection” was used in the place of “immunity” after Sept. 1. by the CDC

In other words, the “vaccine” being distributed to the worldwide population is not a vaccine, but a therapeutic. It may be an effective therapeutic, but it is a therapeutic in that it neither prevents infection nor transmission of the disease. At best it limits severe infection and widespread transmission. At best.

And lest I be called anti-vax or other sophomoric names for daring to speak the truth, I’ve had two of the COVID-19 therapeutic shots.

Upon further study I’ve determined that the shingles vaccine is around 90% effective in preventing shingles. This fact should not detract from my main point, which is the COVID-19 “vaccine” is not really a vaccine. According to the CDC, the definition used before Sept. 1 stated a vaccine produces an immunity. Since the COVID-19 “vaccine” effectiveness is much less than we were told and does not produce an immunity, especially when compared to other vaccines such as the measles, mumps, rubella, or polio, it should not be called a vaccine.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch