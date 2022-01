The Canyon Cowboys (12-7, 3-3) boys’ basketball team beat the Burroughs Bears (7-7, 2-3), 81-46, on Saturday.

Leading the Cowboys was Jakob Regez, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Brody Baumgartner produced a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Lincoln Phillips finished with 15 points and four assists. Brandon Boldroff stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, five steals and 10 rebounds and Brandon Ritter scored eight points.

— Ryan Menzie, Signal Sports Writer