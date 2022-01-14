City announces 2 new local arts exhibits

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts division invites individuals of all ages to explore the newest art exhibitions in the community. Each exhibit is free and open to the public for enjoyment through the spring season. New art exhibits include:

“Pampered Pets” group exhibit at the Newhall Community Center (Open now through March 21).

“ARTree – Creating Creatives” student-teacher art exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library (On exhibit from Jan. 24 through April 15).

The new “Pampered Pets” gallery showcases the furry, feathery and scaly friends that may live in your home. Each artwork shows the spunk, attitude and personality of each pet. You can stroll through the exhibit and find your favorite pet. In addition to the in-person exhibit, artwork may also be viewed in the online virtual gallery.

“ARTree – Creating Creatives” is another local opportunity to enjoy unique art of multiple mediums designed by students and teachers of the ARTree nonprofit arts center. Started in 2010 with a commitment to bringing art opportunities to all ages and backgrounds, ARTree has now developed deep roots in the community. Explore all featured artwork while enjoying light refreshments and music during the art reception on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Learn more about each featured art exhibit and upcoming art opportunities by visiting SantaClaritaArts.com or contacting Sydney Adam at [email protected]