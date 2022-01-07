Foothill League basketball games cancelled due to COVID-19

By Ryan Menzie

Signal Sports Writer

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the Foothill League with at least three games being cancelled.

The Canyon Cowboys (11-3, 3-1) were scheduled to play the Hart Indians (6-6, 0-2) in a Foothill League matchup Friday, but was canceled due to COVID-19 for the Indians.

The Cowboys were able to get a game to replace the Indians with a road matchup against the Birmingham Patriots.

The Cowboys’ next game is scheduled against Saugus on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon, while the Indians currently have their next game scheduled against West Ranch on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Hart.

Along with the Cowboys and Indians, the West Ranch Wildcats (8-6, 3-0) and the Golden Valley Grizzlies (7-4, 2-2) were also scheduled to play Friday but had their game cancelled due to COVID-19 for the Grizzlies.

The Wildcats’ next game is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m. in a non-league matchup against Fairmont Prep while the Grizzlies are currently scheduled to play their next game Jan. 14 against Castaic at 6:30 p.m. at Castaic.

Girls’ basketball also suffered the same effects, with the Wildcats (5-8, 0-3) and Grizzlies (2-10, 0-3) girls’ teams originally scheduled to play Friday, but that also has been cancelled.

The Wildcats have to wait until Jan. 14 for their next matchup against Canyon at 5 p.m. at West Ranch while the Grizzlies don’t have any matches until Jan. 18 against Hart at 5 p.m. at Golden Valley.

The Centurions’ girls’ basketball team (13-7, 3-1) also had their program shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The Centurions did not have a game scheduled for Friday but will not have a game until Jan. 14.