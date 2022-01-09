Lois Eisenberg | An Assault on Democracy

I’m writing this letter with a very heavy heart on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the United States Capitol, which was a day of “infamy” as the original day of “infamy,” Pearl Harbor, both being an assault on America’s democracy.

On this day of remembrances, Congress conducted a day of remembrance of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the House with nary a Republican in the chamber.

This was a contemptible act of putting your party first and not your country.

To those Republicans, I say shame on you for your lack of courage and your lack of heart, not to care about our democracy and others.

Donald Trump ignored this day, but President Joe Biden did not, in a deeply fervent moving speech reminding us of the brutal attack on our Capitol, which took five lives and caused extensive damage to the Capitol.

President Biden took Trump to task, finally, bringing to mind the part that Trump played in inciting the insurrection. Yes, inciting the insurrection.

This insurrection was not a “capitol tour” as some say, but it was an act of violence to overthrow the government.

The damage done on Jan. 6, 2021, will never be erased from the minds of the law-abiding Americans, and it will take many years to mend the hurt.

This insurrection came about by inflammatory rhetoric, misinformation, election lies and many other lies and if this inflammatory rhetoric, misinformation and the “Big Lie” continue, America doesn’t have a chance at democracy.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita