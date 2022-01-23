Norma Lindemann | Paraphrasing Dickens

It’s the best of times, it’s the worst of times. A country in turmoil and division then in the 18th century, and a country, a world in turmoil now. I feel this pandemic has brought about the best in us and sadly the worst in us. The French Revolution finally came to an end after two years, abandoning a monarchy for a government by the people. And what is it that we want to abandon? Ignoring the well-being of others in order to promote our self-interest and desires? Let us hope that instead we can abandon self-centeredness and come together, bring about unity through love and harmony with respect and reverence for our fellow human beings.

We are, purportedly, predominantly a Christian nation. And as such it behooves us to practice The Golden Rule given to us in the Bible, Luke 6/31: “And as you would that men should do unto you, do ye to them likewise.”

If we only and truly practiced this sole tenet of Christianity, would we see the discord, the division, the anger, the turmoil, the discounting of other people’s opinions and non-acceptance of each other unless we adhere to their beliefs? Would we feel any shame? I recently read in Pastor David Hegg’s column this very sentiment and pray, in the very least, that his parishioners follow him.

The approximately 10 major religions of the world practice some form of the Golden Rule, i.e., what is hurtful to yourself is hurtful to your fellow man (Hebrew), he is not a true believer until he loves for others what he loves for himself (Islam), regard your neighbor’s gain as your own gain and your neighbor’s loss as your own loss (Sikhism). And if all of us who believe in a higher power, in a Supreme Being, could truly make an effort to practice the basic tenet of our own religion, or whether you’re an avowed atheist practicing the Golden Rule, I believe we could change the world in a heartbeat.

Norma Lindemann

Santa Clarita