Rob Kerchner | Why Policy Matters

If you get 26 paychecks a year (as most do), Joe Biden’s 6.8% inflation rate has cost you about two of them. And you can add record-setting murder and crime, a stagnant economy, homelessness, shortages, declining wages, a shrinking workforce, an energy crisis, foreign failures, foreign dangers, overrun borders, woke nonsense, COVID mandates, racial division, cancel culture censorship and even more massive overspending to this unprecedented inflation, and the contrast with the prior “icky” president couldn’t be clearer.

Policies matter. Personalities not so much.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia